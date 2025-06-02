Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
Problem 4.T.6a
Problem 4.T.6a
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–7, consider a grocery store that can process a total of four customers at its checkout counters each minute.
The mean number of arrivals per minute is four. Find the probability that
a. three, four, or five customers will arrive during the third minute.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that this problem involves a Poisson distribution. The Poisson distribution is used to model the number of events (e.g., customer arrivals) occurring in a fixed interval of time or space, given a known average rate (mean) of occurrence. Here, the mean number of arrivals per minute (λ) is 4.
Step 2: Write the formula for the Poisson probability mass function (PMF): P(X = k) = (λ^k * e^(-λ)) / k!, where λ is the mean number of arrivals, k is the number of arrivals, and e is the base of the natural logarithm (approximately 2.718).
Step 3: To find the probability of three, four, or five customers arriving during the third minute, calculate the individual probabilities for k = 3, k = 4, and k = 5 using the Poisson PMF formula. Specifically, calculate P(X = 3), P(X = 4), and P(X = 5).
Step 4: Add the probabilities calculated in Step 3 to find the total probability: P(3 ≤ X ≤ 5) = P(X = 3) + P(X = 4) + P(X = 5).
Step 5: Substitute λ = 4 into the formula for each k value and simplify the expressions. Remember to compute the factorials (e.g., 3! = 3 × 2 × 1) and powers of λ. Then sum the results to get the final probability.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Poisson Distribution
The Poisson distribution is a probability distribution that expresses the probability of a given number of events occurring in a fixed interval of time or space, given a known average rate of occurrence. It is particularly useful for modeling the number of arrivals in a fixed period, such as customers arriving at a grocery store. In this scenario, the mean arrival rate is four customers per minute.
Mean (λ) in Poisson Distribution
In the context of the Poisson distribution, the mean (denoted as λ, lambda) represents the average number of occurrences in a specified interval. For this problem, λ is equal to four, indicating that, on average, four customers arrive at the checkout per minute. This parameter is crucial for calculating the probabilities of different numbers of arrivals.
Calculating Probabilities
To find the probability of a specific number of events occurring in a Poisson distribution, the formula P(X=k) = (e^(-λ) * λ^k) / k! is used, where P(X=k) is the probability of k events, e is Euler's number, and k! is the factorial of k. In this case, to find the probability of three, four, or five customers arriving, you would calculate P(X=3), P(X=4), and P(X=5) and sum these probabilities.
