Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Intro to Stats
2:56 minutes
Problem 1.1.9
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–12, determine whether the sampling method appears to be sound or is flawed.
Nuclear Power Plants In a survey of 1368 subjects, the following question was posted on the USA Today website: “In your view, are nuclear plants safe?” The survey subjects were Internet users who chose to respond to the question posted on the electronic edition of USA Today.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of sampling method used in the survey. In this case, the survey was conducted online, where participants chose to respond voluntarily. This is known as a voluntary response sample.
Evaluate the representativeness of the sample. Consider whether the sample of Internet users who chose to respond is representative of the general population's views on nuclear plant safety.
Consider potential biases. Voluntary response samples often suffer from self-selection bias, where individuals with strong opinions are more likely to participate, potentially skewing the results.
Assess the reliability of the survey results. Due to the self-selection bias and lack of random sampling, the results may not accurately reflect the views of the broader population.
Conclude whether the sampling method is sound or flawed. Given the voluntary nature and potential biases, the sampling method appears to be flawed for making generalizations about the population's views on nuclear plant safety.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sampling Method
The sampling method refers to the process used to select individuals from the population to participate in a survey. A sound sampling method should ensure that the sample is representative of the entire population, minimizing bias. In this case, the method involves self-selection by Internet users, which may not accurately reflect the views of the general population.
Recommended video:
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Self-Selection Bias
Self-selection bias occurs when individuals select themselves to participate in a survey, leading to a non-random sample. This can result in a sample that is not representative of the broader population, as those who choose to respond may have different opinions or characteristics than those who do not. In the given survey, only those who visited the USA Today website and chose to respond are included, potentially skewing the results.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:33
Introduction to Matched Pairs
Representativeness
Representativeness is the degree to which a sample accurately reflects the characteristics of the population from which it is drawn. A representative sample allows for generalizations about the population. In this scenario, the sample may lack representativeness due to the limited demographic of Internet users who visit the USA Today website and opt to participate, which may not mirror the views of the entire population on nuclear plant safety.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:55
Step 3: Get P-Value Example 3
Watch next
Master Introduction to Statistics Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning