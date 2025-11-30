Explain why we use the term association rather than correlation when describing the relation between two qualitative variables.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 25m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 57m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 21m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Made in America In a recent Harris Poll, a random sample of adult Americans (18 years and older) was asked, “When you see an ad emphasizing that a product is ‘Made in America,’ are you more likely to buy it, less likely to buy it, or neither more nor less likely to buy it?” The results of the survey, by age group, are presented in the contingency table below.
e. Create a bar graph for the conditional distribution found in part (d).
Watch next
Master Contingency Tables & Expected Frequencies with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
What is meant by a marginal distribution? What is meant by a conditional distribution?
[DATA] Dropping a Course A survey was conducted at a community college of 50 randomly selected students who dropped a course in the current semester to learn why students drop courses. “Personal” drop reasons include financial, transportation, family issues, health issues, and lack of child care. “Course” drop reasons include reducing one’s load, being unprepared for the course, the course was not what was expected, dissatisfaction with teaching, and not getting the desired grade. “Work” drop reasons include an increase in hours, a change in shift, and obtaining fulltime employment. Go to www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats to obtain the data file 12_2_17 using the file format of your choice for the version of the text you are using.
a. Construct a contingency table for the two variables.
Made in America In a recent Harris Poll, a random sample of adult Americans (18 years and older) was asked, “When you see an ad emphasizing that a product is ‘Made in America,’ are you more likely to buy it, less likely to buy it, or neither more nor less likely to buy it?” The results of the survey, by age group, are presented in the contingency table below.
d. Construct a conditional distribution for the likelihood of buying a “Made in America” product by age, using age as the explanatory variable.
Happy in Your Marriage? The General Social Survey asks questions about one’s happiness in marriage. Is there an association between gender and happiness in marriage? Use the data in the table to determine if gender is associated with happiness in marriage. Treat gender as the explanatory variable.
Consider the following contingency table, which relates the number of applicants accepted to a college and gender.
a. Construct a conditional distribution of acceptance status by gender.
Consider the following contingency table, which relates the number of applicants accepted to a college and gender.
c. What might you conclude about the admittance policies of the school? A lurking variable is the type of school applied to. This particular college has two programs of study: business and social work. The following table shows applications by type of school.