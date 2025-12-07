[DATA] Dropping a Course A survey was conducted at a community college of 50 randomly selected students who dropped a course in the current semester to learn why students drop courses. “Personal” drop reasons include financial, transportation, family issues, health issues, and lack of child care. “Course” drop reasons include reducing one’s load, being unprepared for the course, the course was not what was expected, dissatisfaction with teaching, and not getting the desired grade. “Work” drop reasons include an increase in hours, a change in shift, and obtaining fulltime employment. Go to www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats to obtain the data file 12_2_17 using the file format of your choice for the version of the text you are using.

a. Construct a contingency table for the two variables.