Minting Quarters Specifications for a quarter require that it be 8.33% nickel and 91.67% copper; it must weigh 5.670 g and have a diameter of 24.26 mm and a thickness of 1.75 mm; and it must have 119 reeds on the edge. A quarter is considered to be defective if it deviates substantially from those specifications. A production process is monitored, defects are recorded and the accompanying control chart is obtained. Does this process appear to be within statistical control? If not, identify any out-of-control criteria that are satisfied. Is the manufacturing process deteriorating?

[IMAGE]