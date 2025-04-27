Control Charts for p. In Exercises 5–12, use the given process data to construct a control chart for p. In each case, use the three out-of-control criteria listed near the beginning of this section and determine whether the process is within statistical control. If it is not, identify which of the three out-of-control criteria apply.

Euro Coins Consider a process of minting coins with a value of one euro. Listed below are the numbers of defective coins in successive batches of 10,000 coins randomly selected on consecutive days of production.

32 21 25 19 35 34 27 30 26 33