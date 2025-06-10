Identifying the Nature of a Hypothesis Test In Exercises 37–42, state and in words and in symbols. Then determine whether the hypothesis test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed. Explain your reasoning. Sketch a normal sampling distribution and shade the area for the P-value.





Golf A golf analyst claims that the standard deviation of the 18-hole scores for a golfer is less than 2.1 strokes.