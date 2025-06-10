Table of contents
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 7.1.39
Identifying the Nature of a Hypothesis Test In Exercises 37–42, state and in words and in symbols. Then determine whether the hypothesis test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed. Explain your reasoning. Sketch a normal sampling distribution and shade the area for the P-value.
Golf A golf analyst claims that the standard deviation of the 18-hole scores for a golfer is less than 2.1 strokes.
1
Step 1: Define the null hypothesis (H₀) and the alternative hypothesis (H₁) in both words and symbols. The null hypothesis (H₀) represents the claim that the standard deviation of the 18-hole scores for the golfer is equal to or greater than 2.1 strokes. Symbolically, H₀: σ ≥ 2.1. The alternative hypothesis (H₁) represents the claim that the standard deviation is less than 2.1 strokes. Symbolically, H₁: σ < 2.1.
Step 2: Determine the type of hypothesis test. Since the alternative hypothesis (H₁) uses a 'less than' symbol (σ < 2.1), this indicates that the test is a left-tailed test. This is because we are testing whether the standard deviation is significantly smaller than the hypothesized value.
Step 3: Sketch the normal sampling distribution. Draw a bell-shaped curve to represent the sampling distribution of the test statistic. Mark the hypothesized value of the standard deviation (σ = 2.1) on the horizontal axis. Shade the left tail of the curve, as this represents the area corresponding to the P-value for a left-tailed test.
Step 4: Explain the reasoning for the tail direction. The left-tailed test is appropriate because the claim in the alternative hypothesis (H₁) is that the standard deviation is less than 2.1 strokes. The P-value will represent the probability of observing a test statistic as extreme as the one calculated, assuming the null hypothesis is true.
Step 5: Prepare to calculate the test statistic and P-value. To proceed, you would use the chi-square test for variance or standard deviation, as the claim involves the standard deviation. The test statistic is calculated using the formula: χ² = ((n - 1) * s²) / σ₀², where n is the sample size, s is the sample standard deviation, and σ₀ is the hypothesized standard deviation (2.1 strokes). The P-value is then determined using the chi-square distribution with (n - 1) degrees of freedom.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating two competing hypotheses: the null hypothesis (H0), which represents a statement of no effect or no difference, and the alternative hypothesis (H1), which indicates the presence of an effect or difference. The goal is to determine whether there is enough evidence in the sample data to reject the null hypothesis in favor of the alternative.
Types of Hypothesis Tests
Hypothesis tests can be classified as left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed based on the direction of the alternative hypothesis. A left-tailed test is used when the alternative hypothesis states that a parameter is less than a certain value, while a right-tailed test is used when it states that the parameter is greater. A two-tailed test is appropriate when the alternative hypothesis indicates that the parameter is simply different from a certain value, without specifying a direction.
P-value and Normal Distribution
The P-value is a measure that helps determine the strength of the evidence against the null hypothesis. It represents the probability of obtaining a test statistic as extreme as, or more extreme than, the observed value, assuming the null hypothesis is true. In the context of a normal distribution, the P-value corresponds to the area under the curve in the tail(s) of the distribution, which is shaded to visually represent the likelihood of observing the sample data if the null hypothesis holds.
