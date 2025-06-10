Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
2:05 minutes
Problem 7.1.29
Textbook Question
Stating the Null and Alternative Hypotheses In Exercises 25–30, write the claim as a mathematical statement. State the null and alternative hypotheses, and identify which represents the claim.
Paying for College According to a recent survey, 54% of today’s college students used student loans to pay for college.
1
Identify the claim: The problem states that 54% of today's college students used student loans to pay for college. This is the claim we will test.
Define the population proportion: Let p represent the proportion of college students who use student loans to pay for college.
Write the claim as a mathematical statement: The claim is that p = 0.54.
State the null hypothesis (H₀): The null hypothesis always includes equality. Here, H₀: p = 0.54.
State the alternative hypothesis (H₁): The alternative hypothesis depends on the context. If we are testing whether the proportion is different from 54%, then H₁: p ≠ 0.54. If we are testing whether it is greater or less than 54%, the alternative hypothesis would be H₁: p > 0.54 or H₁: p < 0.54, respectively.
Key Concepts
Null Hypothesis
The null hypothesis (H0) is a statement that indicates no effect or no difference in a statistical test. It serves as a default position that assumes any observed effect is due to sampling variability. In this context, it would state that the proportion of college students using loans is equal to 54%, suggesting that there is no significant change from the reported figure.
Alternative Hypothesis
The alternative hypothesis (H1) is a statement that contradicts the null hypothesis, indicating that there is an effect or a difference. It represents the claim that researchers aim to support. In this case, it would assert that the proportion of college students using loans is not equal to 54%, suggesting a significant change in the usage of student loans.
Statistical Significance
Statistical significance refers to the likelihood that a relationship observed in data is not due to chance. It is often determined through p-values in hypothesis testing. If the results show statistical significance, it implies that the alternative hypothesis may be accepted, indicating a meaningful difference in the proportion of students using loans compared to the stated 54%.
Guided course
05:53
Parameters vs. Statistics
