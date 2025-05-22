Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Permutations and Combinations Permutations and combinations are fundamental concepts in combinatorics that deal with counting arrangements and selections of items. Permutations refer to the different ways to arrange a set of items where order matters, while combinations refer to selections where order does not matter. In this question, we need to consider the arrangements of beads, which involves permutations of multiset due to the presence of identical items. Recommended video: 03:18 03:18 Permutations vs. Combinations

Multiset Permutations A multiset is a generalized concept of a set that allows for multiple occurrences of the same element. The formula for calculating the number of distinct permutations of a multiset is given by n! / (n1! * n2! * ... * nk!), where n is the total number of items, and n1, n2, ..., nk are the counts of each distinct item. This is crucial for solving the necklace problem, as it accounts for the indistinguishable beads of the same color. Recommended video: 07:11 07:11 Introduction to Permutations