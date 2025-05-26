81. Genetics A Punnett square is a diagram that shows all possible gene combinations in a cross of parents whose genes are known. When two pink snapdragon flowers (RW) are crossed, there are four equally likely possible outcomes for the genetic makeup of the offspring: red (RR), pink (RW), pink (WR), and white (WW), as shown in the Punnett square at the left. When two pink snapdragons are crossed, what is the probability that the offspring will be (c) white?