97. Rolling a Pair of Dice You roll a pair of six-sided dice and record the sum.

a. List all of the possible sums and determine the probability of rolling each sum.

b. Use technology to simulate rolling a pair of dice and record the sum 100 times. Make a tally of the 100 sums and use these results to list the probability of rolling

each sum.

c. Compare the probabilities in part (a) with the probabilities in part (b). Explain any similarities or differences.