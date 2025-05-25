Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
4:25 minutes
Problem 3.1.87a
Textbook Question
87. College Football A stem-and-leaf plot for the numbers of touchdowns allowed by the 127 NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision teams in the 2020-2021 season is shown. Find the probability that a team chosen at random allowed (a) at least 51 touchdowns. Are any of these events unusual? Explain. (Source: National Collegiate Athletic Association)
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Stem-and-Leaf Plot
A stem-and-leaf plot is a graphical representation used to display quantitative data in a way that retains the original data values while showing their distribution. Each number is split into a 'stem' (the leading digit or digits) and a 'leaf' (the trailing digit). This format allows for easy visualization of the data's shape and helps identify the frequency of values within specific ranges.
Recommended video:
04:59
Creating Stemplots
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, it involves calculating the proportion of teams that allowed at least 51 touchdowns out of the total number of teams. Understanding how to compute probabilities is essential for making inferences about data and assessing the likelihood of various outcomes.
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Probability
Unusual Events
An event is considered unusual if its probability is significantly low, often defined as less than 5%. In the context of this question, determining whether the event of a team allowing at least 51 touchdowns is unusual involves calculating its probability and comparing it to this threshold. This concept helps in understanding the rarity of certain outcomes within a dataset.
Recommended video:
05:54
Probability of Multiple Independent Events
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice