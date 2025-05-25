Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stem-and-Leaf Plot A stem-and-leaf plot is a graphical representation used to display quantitative data in a way that retains the original data values while showing their distribution. Each number is split into a 'stem' (the leading digit or digits) and a 'leaf' (the trailing digit). This format allows for easy visualization of the data's shape and helps identify the frequency of values within specific ranges. Recommended video: 04:59 04:59 Creating Stemplots

Probability Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, it involves calculating the proportion of teams that allowed at least 51 touchdowns out of the total number of teams. Understanding how to compute probabilities is essential for making inferences about data and assessing the likelihood of various outcomes. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability