Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
3:34 minutes
Problem 3.RE.3
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1-4, identify the sample space of the probability experiment and determine the number of outcomes in the event. Draw a tree diagram when appropriate.
3. Experiment: Choosing a month of the year
Event: Choosing a month that begins with the letter J
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The probability experiment involves choosing a month of the year, and the event is choosing a month that begins with the letter 'J'. There are 12 months in a year, and we need to identify which of these months meet the criteria of starting with 'J'.
Step 2: Identify the sample space. The sample space is the set of all possible outcomes of the experiment, which includes all 12 months: {January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, December}.
Step 3: Determine the subset of the sample space that satisfies the event condition. The months that begin with the letter 'J' are {January, June, July}.
Step 4: Count the number of outcomes in the event. The subset {January, June, July} contains 3 outcomes, so the number of outcomes in the event is 3.
Step 5: Draw a tree diagram if needed. A tree diagram can visually represent the choices. Start with a single branch for the experiment (choosing a month), then create branches for each month, and highlight the branches corresponding to January, June, and July to show the event.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sample Space
The sample space of a probability experiment is the set of all possible outcomes. In the context of choosing a month of the year, the sample space consists of the twelve months: January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, and December. Understanding the sample space is crucial for calculating probabilities and determining the likelihood of specific events.
Recommended video:
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Event
An event is a specific outcome or a set of outcomes from the sample space that we are interested in. In this case, the event is choosing a month that begins with the letter 'J', which includes January and June. Identifying the event helps in calculating the probability of its occurrence based on the sample space.
Recommended video:
05:54
Probability of Multiple Independent Events
Tree Diagram
A tree diagram is a visual representation used to illustrate all possible outcomes of a probability experiment. It branches out from a starting point, showing each possible outcome at each stage. In this scenario, while a tree diagram may not be necessary for a single selection of a month, it can be useful for more complex experiments involving multiple choices or events.
Recommended video:
5:14
Probability of Mutually Exclusive Events
