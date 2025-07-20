In Exercises 21 and 22, (a) identify the claim and state H₀ and Hₐ, (b) find the critical value and identify the rejection region, (c) find the test statistic F, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Assume the samples are random and independent, the populations are normally distributed, and the population variances are equal.





[APPLET] The table shows the annual incomes (in dollars) for a sample of families from four regions of the United States. At α=0.05, can you conclude that the mean annual income of families is different in at least one of the regions? (Adapted from U.S. Census Bureau)



