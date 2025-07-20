Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

F-Distribution The F-distribution is a probability distribution that arises frequently in statistics, particularly in the context of variance analysis. It is used to compare variances between two populations and is characterized by two sets of degrees of freedom: one for the numerator (d.f.N) and one for the denominator (d.f.D). The shape of the F-distribution is right-skewed, meaning it has a longer tail on the right side.

Critical Value A critical value is a threshold that determines the boundary for rejecting the null hypothesis in hypothesis testing. In the context of an F-test, the critical F-value is derived from the F-distribution based on the specified level of significance (α) and the degrees of freedom. If the calculated F-statistic exceeds this critical value, the null hypothesis is rejected, indicating a statistically significant difference.