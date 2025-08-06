Performing a One-Way ANOVA Test In Exercises 5–14, (a) identify the claim and state H0 and Ha, (b) find the critical value and identify the rejection region, (c) find the test statistic F, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Assume the samples are random and independent, the populations are normally distributed, and the population variances are equal.





[APPLET] Statistician Salaries The table shows the salaries of a sample of entry level statisticians from six large metropolitan areas. At α=0.05, can you conclude that the mean salary is different in at least one of the areas? (Adapted from Salary.com)



