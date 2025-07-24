"Researchers in Japan tested the effect of cannabidiol (CBD) in treating late teenagers with social anxiety disorder (SAD). Thirty-seven 18- to 19-year-old teenagers with SAD took part in the study. The patients were assigned at random to receive a daily dose of either CBD or a placebo for 4 weeks. Symptoms were measured using The Fear of Negative Evaluation Questionnaire and the Liebowitz Social Anxiety Scale at the beginning and end of the treatment. (Source: Frontiers in Psychology)

Identify a potential problem with the experimental design being used and suggest a way to improve it."