What is replication in an experiment? Why is replication important?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 53m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
A researcher wants to study the effects of sleep deprivation on motor skills. Eighteen people volunteer for the experiment: Jake, Arya, Xavier, Nyla, Shaniece, Chen, Juan, Hana, Nia, Ansel, Liam, Bruno, Mei, Zoey, Kayla, Liam, Sofia, and Kai. Use a random number generator to choose nine subjects for the treatment group. The other nine subjects will go into the control group. List the subjects in each group. Tell which method you used to generate the random numbers.
"Researchers in Japan tested the effect of cannabidiol (CBD) in treating late teenagers with social anxiety disorder (SAD). Thirty-seven 18- to 19-year-old teenagers with SAD took part in the study. The patients were assigned at random to receive a daily dose of either CBD or a placebo for 4 weeks. Symptoms were measured using The Fear of Negative Evaluation Questionnaire and the Liebowitz Social Anxiety Scale at the beginning and end of the treatment. (Source: Frontiers in Psychology)
Identify a potential problem with the experimental design being used and suggest a way to improve it."
The experiment is described as a placebo-controlled, double-blind study. Explain what this means.
The experiment is described as a placebo-controlled, double-blind study. Explain what this means."
How could blocking be used in designing this experiment?
How could blocking be used in designing this experiment?"
"Identify the sampling technique used, and discuss potential sources of bias (if any). Explain.
After a hurricane, a disaster area is divided into 200 equal grids. Thirty of the grids are selected, and every occupied household in the grid is interviewed to help focus relief efforts on what residents require the most."
Volunteers for an experiment are numbered from 1 to 90. The volunteers are to be randomly assigned to two different treatment groups. Use a random number generator different from the one you used in Exercise 21 to choose 45 subjects for the treatment group. The other 45 subjects will go into the control group. List the subjects, according to number, in each group. Tell which method you used to generate the random numbers.