A quality control manager wants to see how many defective products come off the line on average per day. They select every tenth unit produced on the line and inspect it to see if it is defective. What type of sampling method is this?
"Researchers in Japan tested the effect of cannabidiol (CBD) in treating late teenagers with social anxiety disorder (SAD). Thirty-seven 18- to 19-year-old teenagers with SAD took part in the study. The patients were assigned at random to receive a daily dose of either CBD or a placebo for 4 weeks. Symptoms were measured using The Fear of Negative Evaluation Questionnaire and the Liebowitz Social Anxiety Scale at the beginning and end of the treatment. (Source: Frontiers in Psychology)
Identify a potential problem with the experimental design being used and suggest a way to improve it."
A quality control manager wants to see how many defective products come off the line on average per day. They use a random number generator to select 100 of the 1500 units produced that day and tested whether they were defective. What type of sampling method is this?
A quality control manager wants to see how many defective products come off the line on average per day. They take 10 random units produced over the course of the day from each of 10 machines to test if they are defective. What type of sampling method is this?
A researcher wants to study the effects of sleep deprivation on motor skills. Eighteen people volunteer for the experiment: Jake, Arya, Xavier, Nyla, Shaniece, Chen, Juan, Hana, Nia, Ansel, Liam, Bruno, Mei, Zoey, Kayla, Liam, Sofia, and Kai. Use a random number generator to choose nine subjects for the treatment group. The other nine subjects will go into the control group. List the subjects in each group. Tell which method you used to generate the random numbers.
"Identify the sampling technique used, and discuss potential sources of bias (if any). Explain.
After a hurricane, a disaster area is divided into 200 equal grids. Thirty of the grids are selected, and every occupied household in the grid is interviewed to help focus relief efforts on what residents require the most."