Binomial Distribution A binomial distribution models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. It is characterized by two parameters: the number of trials (n) and the probability of success (p). The distribution is discrete, meaning it only takes on integer values from 0 to n, and is often represented graphically using histograms.

Probability of Success (p) The probability of success (p) in a binomial distribution indicates the likelihood of achieving a success in a single trial. It ranges from 0 to 1, where 0 means no chance of success and 1 means certainty of success. Different values of p affect the shape of the distribution; for example, p = 0.5 typically results in a symmetric distribution, while values closer to 0 or 1 create skewed distributions.