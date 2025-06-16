Identifying the Shape of a Distribution In Exercises 53–56, construct a frequency distribution and a frequency histogram for the data set using the indicated number of classes. Describe the shape of the histogram as symmetric, uniform, negatively skewed, positively skewed, or none of these.





Heights of Males

Number of classes: 5

Data set: The heights (to the nearest inch) of 30 males

67 76 69 68 72 68 65 63 75 69

66 72 67 66 69 73 64 62 71 73

68 72 71 65 69 66 74 72 68 69