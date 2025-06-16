Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Histograms
7:54 minutes
Problem 2.3.55
Textbook Question
Identifying the Shape of a Distribution In Exercises 53–56, construct a frequency distribution and a frequency histogram for the data set using the indicated number of classes. Describe the shape of the histogram as symmetric, uniform, negatively skewed, positively skewed, or none of these.
Heights of Males
Number of classes: 5
Data set: The heights (to the nearest inch) of 30 males
67 76 69 68 72 68 65 63 75 69
66 72 67 66 69 73 64 62 71 73
68 72 71 65 69 66 74 72 68 69
