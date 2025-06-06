Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Relative Frequency Relative frequency is the ratio of the number of times a particular value occurs in a data set to the total number of observations. It provides a way to understand the proportion of each category relative to the whole, which is essential for creating a histogram that accurately represents the data distribution. Recommended video: Guided course 06:38 06:38 Intro to Frequency Distributions

Histogram A histogram is a graphical representation of the distribution of numerical data, where the data is divided into intervals (bins) and the frequency of data points within each bin is represented by the height of bars. It visually summarizes the data, making it easier to identify patterns, trends, and outliers. Recommended video: Guided course 05:54 05:54 Intro to Histograms