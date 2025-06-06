Table of contents
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Histograms
10:53 minutes
Problem 2.T.2c
Textbook Question
The data set represents the number of movies that a sample of 20 people watched in a year.
121 148 94 142 170 88 221 106 18 67
149 28 60 101 134 168 92 154 53 66
c. Display the data using a relative frequency histogram.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Organize the data into intervals (also called bins). To do this, determine the range of the data by subtracting the smallest value (18) from the largest value (221). Then, decide on the number of intervals (commonly 5-10) and calculate the bin width by dividing the range by the number of intervals. Round up to a convenient number if necessary.
Create a frequency table. Count how many data points fall into each interval (bin). This will give you the frequency for each bin.
Calculate the relative frequency for each bin. Divide the frequency of each bin by the total number of data points (20 in this case). The formula is: .
Construct the relative frequency histogram. On the x-axis, label the intervals (bins). On the y-axis, label the relative frequencies. Draw bars for each bin where the height of the bar corresponds to the relative frequency of that bin.
Ensure the histogram is properly labeled. Add a title to the histogram, label the axes, and ensure the bars are evenly spaced and accurately represent the relative frequencies.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Relative Frequency
Relative frequency is the ratio of the number of times a particular value occurs in a data set to the total number of observations. It provides a way to understand the proportion of each category relative to the whole, which is essential for creating a histogram that accurately represents the data distribution.
Histogram
A histogram is a graphical representation of the distribution of numerical data, where the data is divided into intervals (bins) and the frequency of data points within each bin is represented by the height of bars. It visually summarizes the data, making it easier to identify patterns, trends, and outliers.
Binning Data
Binning data involves grouping continuous data into discrete intervals or 'bins' to facilitate analysis and visualization. The choice of bin width can significantly affect the appearance of the histogram and the interpretation of the data, making it crucial to select appropriate bins to accurately reflect the underlying distribution.
