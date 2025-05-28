Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Shape of the Data Distribution The shape of a data distribution refers to how the data points are spread across the range of values. Common shapes include normal, skewed, and uniform distributions. In this case, the histogram shows a right-skewed distribution, where most data points cluster on the left side, indicating that most employees used fewer sick days. Recommended video: Guided course 04:39 04:39 Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data

Mean, Median, and Mode Mean, median, and mode are measures of central tendency that summarize a dataset. The mean is the average of all data points, the median is the middle value when data is ordered, and the mode is the most frequently occurring value. Understanding these concepts is crucial for interpreting the data represented in the histogram. Recommended video: Guided course 04:48 04:48 Comparing Mean vs. Median