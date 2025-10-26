"Driver Fatalities The following data represent the number of drivers involved in a fatal crash in 2016 in various light and weather conditions.
c. Is the dark (without light) more dangerous in normal weather or in rain? Explain."
"Putting It Together: Success Sequence
Is there a ""path"" to success? Brookings scholars Ron Haskins and Isabel Sawhill suggest the path to success is: education, followed by work, followed by marriage, followed by children. Sociologists Wendy Wang and W. Bradford Wilcox tracked a cohort of young millennial adults from their teenage years to early adulthood (ages 28 to 34) and recorded information about their education, marital status, child-rearing, and income.
a. Why is this a cohort study?
"Randomly Playing Songs
Suppose a Spotify playlist you just created has 13 tracks. After listening to the playlist, you decide that you like 5 of the songs. The random feature on Spotify is set up to play each of the 13 songs once in a random order. Find the probability that among the first 4 songs played:
b. You like 3 of them;
"Simulating Election Results
Suppose that polls indicate a candidate in a local school board election has the support of 52% of voters.
a. Explain how you could use the integers from 1 to 100 to simulate votes.
Suppose that you roll a pair of dice 1000 times and get seven 350 times. Based on these results, what is the probability that the next roll results in seven?
Explain what is meant by a subjective probability. List some examples of subjective probabilities.
Playing Five-Card Stud
In the game of five-card stud, each player is dealt one card face down and four cards face up. After two cards are dealt (one down, one up), players bet, and betting continues after each additional card is dealt. Suppose three cards have been dealt to each of five players at the table. You currently have three clubs and are trying to get a flush (all cards of the same suit). Of the cards dealt, two clubs are visible in other players' hands.
e. Should you continue playing the game?
Mark McGwire
During the 1998 Major League Baseball season, Mark McGwire of the St. Louis Cardinals hit 70 home runs. Out of these, 34 went to left field, 20 to left center, 13 to center field, 3 to right center, and 0 to right field. (Source: Miklasz, B., et al. Celebrating 70: Mark McGwire’s Historic Season, Sporting News Publishing Co., 1998, p. 179.)
b. What is the probability that a randomly chosen home run went to right field?