Flipping a Coin What is the probability of obtaining five heads in a row when flipping a fair coin? Interpret this probability.
"Putting It Together: Success Sequence
Is there a ""path"" to success? Brookings scholars Ron Haskins and Isabel Sawhill suggest the path to success is: education, followed by work, followed by marriage, followed by children. Sociologists Wendy Wang and W. Bradford Wilcox tracked a cohort of young millennial adults from their teenage years to early adulthood (ages 28 to 34) and recorded information about their education, marital status, child-rearing, and income.
a. Why is this a cohort study?
"
Key Concepts
Cohort Study
Longitudinal Data
Temporal Sequence in Research
"Derivatives
In finance, a derivative is a financial asset whose value is determined (derived) from a bundle of various assets, such as mortgages. Suppose a randomly selected mortgage has a probability of 0.01 of default.
d. In part (b), we made the assumption that the likelihood of default is independent. Do you believe this is a reasonable assumption? Explain."
You Explain It! Independence Suppose a mother already has three girls from three separate pregnancies. Does the fact that the mother already has three girls affect the likelihood of having a fourth girl? Explain.
"Driver Fatalities The following data represent the number of drivers involved in a fatal crash in 2016 in various light and weather conditions.
c. Is the dark (without light) more dangerous in normal weather or in rain? Explain."
"Randomly Playing Songs
Suppose a Spotify playlist you just created has 13 tracks. After listening to the playlist, you decide that you like 5 of the songs. The random feature on Spotify is set up to play each of the 13 songs once in a random order. Find the probability that among the first 4 songs played:
b. You like 3 of them;
"
"Simulating Election Results
Suppose that polls indicate a candidate in a local school board election has the support of 52% of voters.
a. Explain how you could use the integers from 1 to 100 to simulate votes.
"
What method of assigning probabilities to a simple event uses relative frequencies?