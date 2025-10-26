You Explain It! Independence Suppose a mother already has three girls from three separate pregnancies. Does the fact that the mother already has three girls affect the likelihood of having a fourth girl? Explain.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
"Simulating Election Results
Suppose that polls indicate a candidate in a local school board election has the support of 52% of voters.
a. Explain how you could use the integers from 1 to 100 to simulate votes.
"
Key Concepts
Simulation in Statistics
Probability and Proportions
Random Number Assignment
"Driver Fatalities The following data represent the number of drivers involved in a fatal crash in 2016 in various light and weather conditions.
c. Is the dark (without light) more dangerous in normal weather or in rain? Explain."
"Putting It Together: Success Sequence
Is there a ""path"" to success? Brookings scholars Ron Haskins and Isabel Sawhill suggest the path to success is: education, followed by work, followed by marriage, followed by children. Sociologists Wendy Wang and W. Bradford Wilcox tracked a cohort of young millennial adults from their teenage years to early adulthood (ages 28 to 34) and recorded information about their education, marital status, child-rearing, and income.
a. Why is this a cohort study?
"
"Randomly Playing Songs
Suppose a Spotify playlist you just created has 13 tracks. After listening to the playlist, you decide that you like 5 of the songs. The random feature on Spotify is set up to play each of the 13 songs once in a random order. Find the probability that among the first 4 songs played:
b. You like 3 of them;
"
What method of assigning probabilities to a simple event uses relative frequencies?
Suppose that you roll a pair of dice 1000 times and get seven 350 times. Based on these results, what is the probability that the next roll results in seven?
Explain what is meant by a subjective probability. List some examples of subjective probabilities.
Playing Five-Card Stud
In the game of five-card stud, each player is dealt one card face down and four cards face up. After two cards are dealt (one down, one up), players bet, and betting continues after each additional card is dealt. Suppose three cards have been dealt to each of five players at the table. You currently have three clubs and are trying to get a flush (all cards of the same suit). Of the cards dealt, two clubs are visible in other players' hands.
e. Should you continue playing the game?