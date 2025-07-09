Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1). In this case, the null hypothesis states that the mean price of a meal is at most $100, while the alternative suggests it is greater. The goal is to determine if the sample data provides sufficient evidence to reject the null hypothesis. Recommended video: Guided course 06:21 06:21 Step 1: Write Hypotheses

P-Value The p-value is a measure that helps determine the significance of the results in hypothesis testing. It represents the probability of observing the sample data, or something more extreme, assuming the null hypothesis is true. A smaller p-value indicates stronger evidence against the null hypothesis. In this scenario, the p-value will be compared to the significance level (α = 0.01) to decide whether to reject the analyst's claim. Recommended video: Guided course 06:50 06:50 Step 3: Get P-Value