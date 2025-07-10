A pediatrician claims that the mean birth weight of a single-birth baby is greater than the mean birth weight of a baby that has a twin. The mean birth weight of a random sample of 85 single-birth babies is 3086 grams. Assume the population standard deviation is 563 grams. The mean birth weight of a random sample of 68 babies that have a twin is 2263 grams. Assume the population standard deviation is 624 grams. At α=0.10, can you support the pediatrician’s claim? Interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.