Blue Crabs A marine researcher claims that the stomachs of blue crabs from one location contain more fish than the stomachs of blue crabs from another location. The stomach contents of a sample of 25 blue crabs from Location A contain a mean of 320 milligrams of fish and a standard deviation of 60 milligrams. The stomach contents of a sample of 15 blue crabs from Location B contain a mean of 280 milligrams of fish and a standard deviation of 80 milligrams. At , α= 0.01can you support the marine researcher’s claim? Assume the population variances are equal.