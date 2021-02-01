Midwives Researchers Sally Tracy and associates undertook a cross-sectional study looking at the method of delivery and cost of delivery for first-time “low risk” mothers under three delivery scenarios:

1. Caseload midwifery

2. Standard hospital care

3. Private obstetric care

The results of the study revealed that 58.5% of all births with midwifery were vaginal deliveries compared with 48.2% of standard hospital births and 30.8% of private obstetric care. In addition, the costs of delivery from midwifery was \$3903.78 compared with \$5279.23 for standard hospital care and \$5413.69 for private obstetric care.Source: Sally K Tracy, Alec Welsh, Bev Hall, Donna Hartz, Anne Lainchbury, Andrew Bisits, Jan White, and Mark Tracy “Caseload midwifery compared to standard or private obstetric care for first time mothers in a public teaching hospital in Australia: a cross sectional study of cost and birth outcomes” BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth 2014, 14:46.





b. Name the explanatory variable in the study.