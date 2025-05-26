Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unusual Events In statistics, an unusual event is typically defined as one that has a low probability of occurring, often set at a threshold of less than 5%. This concept helps in identifying outcomes that deviate significantly from what is expected under a given probability distribution, indicating that they may warrant further investigation.

Probability Distribution A probability distribution describes how the probabilities are distributed over the values of a random variable. It provides a framework for understanding the likelihood of different outcomes, which is essential for determining whether an event is unusual based on its probability relative to the distribution.