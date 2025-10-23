The categories by which data are grouped are called ________.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
[DATA] Putting It Together: Red Light Cameras Chicago has installed cameras at various intersections throughout the city. The camera photographs the license plate of any car engaging in a moving violation (such as driving through a red light or failure to completely stop prior to turning on red). Open the data set 2_2_35, which represents the number of violations recorded by all cameras on October 17, 2018. The data set is located at www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats.
f. Were there any cameras that did not record any violations on October 17, 2018? If so, how many?
Key Concepts
Frequency Distribution
Data Inspection and Counting
Descriptive Statistics
Watch next
Master Intro to Frequency Distributions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
The ________ class limit is the smallest value within the class and ________ the class limit is the largest value within the class.
Gini Index The Gini Index is a measure of how evenly income is distributed within a country, ranging from 0 to 100. An index of 0 suggests income is distributed with perfect equality. The higher the number, the worse the income inequality. The data below represent the Gini Index for a random sample of countries. Note: The United States has a Gini Index of 45 and Sweden has the lowest Gini Index. With a first class having a lower class limit of 20 and a class width of 5:
g. Does one frequency distribution provide a better summary of the data than the other? Explain.
Exit Velocity The following data represent the exit velocity (in miles per hour) for a simple random sample of 50 homeruns hit during the 2018 Major League Baseball season. With a first class having a lower class limit of 90 and a class width of 4:
e. Does one distribution provide a better summary of the data than the other? Explain.
Why shouldn’t classes overlap when summarizing continuous data in a frequency or relative frequency distribution?
Describe the situations in which it is preferable to use relative frequencies over frequencies when summarizing quantitative data.
College Survey In a national survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control to determine health-risk behaviors among college students, college students were asked, “How often do you wear a seat belt when driving a car?” The frequencies were as follows:
g. Compute the relative frequencies of “Never,” “Rarely,” “Sometimes,” “Most of the time,” and “Always,” excluding those that do not drive. Compare with those in Problem 13. What might you conclude?