[DATA] Putting It Together: Red Light Cameras Chicago has installed cameras at various intersections throughout the city. The camera photographs the license plate of any car engaging in a moving violation (such as driving through a red light or failure to completely stop prior to turning on red). Open the data set 2_2_35, which represents the number of violations recorded by all cameras on October 17, 2018. The data set is located at www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats.





f. Were there any cameras that did not record any violations on October 17, 2018? If so, how many?