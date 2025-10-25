Gini Index The Gini Index is a measure of how evenly income is distributed within a country, ranging from 0 to 100. An index of 0 suggests income is distributed with perfect equality. The higher the number, the worse the income inequality. The data below represent the Gini Index for a random sample of countries. Note: The United States has a Gini Index of 45 and Sweden has the lowest Gini Index. With a first class having a lower class limit of 20 and a class width of 5:

g. Does one frequency distribution provide a better summary of the data than the other? Explain.