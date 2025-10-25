A frequency distribution lists the _____of occurrences of each category of data, while a relative frequency distribution lists the______of occurrences of each category of data.
Gini Index The Gini Index is a measure of how evenly income is distributed within a country, ranging from 0 to 100. An index of 0 suggests income is distributed with perfect equality. The higher the number, the worse the income inequality. The data below represent the Gini Index for a random sample of countries. Note: The United States has a Gini Index of 45 and Sweden has the lowest Gini Index. With a first class having a lower class limit of 20 and a class width of 5:
g. Does one frequency distribution provide a better summary of the data than the other? Explain.
"College Survey In a national survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control to determine health-risk behaviors among college students, college students were asked, “How often do you wear a seat belt when driving a car?” The frequencies were as follows:
d. Construct a frequency bar graph."
The ________ class limit is the smallest value within the class and ________ the class limit is the largest value within the class.
Exit Velocity The following data represent the exit velocity (in miles per hour) for a simple random sample of 50 homeruns hit during the 2018 Major League Baseball season. With a first class having a lower class limit of 90 and a class width of 4:
e. Does one distribution provide a better summary of the data than the other? Explain.
[DATA] Putting It Together: Red Light Cameras Chicago has installed cameras at various intersections throughout the city. The camera photographs the license plate of any car engaging in a moving violation (such as driving through a red light or failure to completely stop prior to turning on red). Open the data set 2_2_35, which represents the number of violations recorded by all cameras on October 17, 2018. The data set is located at www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats.
f. Were there any cameras that did not record any violations on October 17, 2018? If so, how many?
Why shouldn’t classes overlap when summarizing continuous data in a frequency or relative frequency distribution?