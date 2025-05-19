"Online Shopping A random sample of college students was asked, “What social platform most influences your online shopping?” Results are shown below.
b. Construct a relative frequency distribution for females."
"In Problems 21 and 22, find (a) the number of classes, (b) the class limits, and (c) the class width.
Earthquakes The following data represent the magnitude of earthquakes worldwide in October 2018."
Made in America In a recent Harris Poll, a random sample of adult Americans (18 years and older) was asked, “When you see an ad emphasizing that a product is ‘Made in America,’ are you more likely to buy it, less likely to buy it, or neither more nor less likely to buy it?” The results of the survey, by age group, are presented in the contingency table below.
a. How many adult Americans participated in the survey? How many of them were age 55 or older?
b. Create a relative frequency marginal distribution.
Favorite Day to Eat Out A survey was conducted by Wakefield Research in which participants were asked to disclose their favorite night to order takeout for dinner. The following data are based on their results.
c. If you own a restaurant, which day would you purchase an advertisement in the local newspaper? Are there any days you would avoid purchasing advertising space?
Use the frequency distribution below to find the class width and class midpoints.
The following data set shows the number of overtime hours that 12 employees worked in a month. Construct a frequency distribution, using a lower class limit of 3 and a class width of 4.
A data set has a minimum value of 16 and a maximum value of 71. Without constructing a table, find the class width if you organized this data into 7 classes. Write the lower and upper class limits.
min = 16; max = 71; 7 classes.