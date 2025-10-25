"In Problems 21 and 22, find (a) the number of classes, (b) the class limits, and (c) the class width.
"In Problems 21 and 22, find (a) the number of classes, (b) the class limits, and (c) the class width.
Earthquakes The following data represent the magnitude of earthquakes worldwide in October 2018."
Made in America In a recent Harris Poll, a random sample of adult Americans (18 years and older) was asked, “When you see an ad emphasizing that a product is ‘Made in America,’ are you more likely to buy it, less likely to buy it, or neither more nor less likely to buy it?” The results of the survey, by age group, are presented in the contingency table below.
a. How many adult Americans participated in the survey? How many of them were age 55 or older?
b. Create a relative frequency marginal distribution.
Favorite Day to Eat Out A survey was conducted by Wakefield Research in which participants were asked to disclose their favorite night to order takeout for dinner. The following data are based on their results.
c. If you own a restaurant, which day would you purchase an advertisement in the local newspaper? Are there any days you would avoid purchasing advertising space?
Online Groceries The following data represent the day of the week an order was placed for groceries using the online grocery delivery service Instacart.
b. If you own an Instacart franchise, what day would you want to have the most drivers available to deliver groceries?
"College Survey In a national survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control to determine health-risk behaviors among college students, college students were asked, “How often do you wear a seat belt when driving a car?” The frequencies were as follows:
d. Construct a frequency bar graph."
The ________ class limit is the smallest value within the class and ________ the class limit is the largest value within the class.
Gini Index The Gini Index is a measure of how evenly income is distributed within a country, ranging from 0 to 100. An index of 0 suggests income is distributed with perfect equality. The higher the number, the worse the income inequality. The data below represent the Gini Index for a random sample of countries. Note: The United States has a Gini Index of 45 and Sweden has the lowest Gini Index. With a first class having a lower class limit of 20 and a class width of 5:
g. Does one frequency distribution provide a better summary of the data than the other? Explain.