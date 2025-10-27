Made in America In a recent Harris Poll, a random sample of adult Americans (18 years and older) was asked, “When you see an ad emphasizing that a product is ‘Made in America,’ are you more likely to buy it, less likely to buy it, or neither more nor less likely to buy it?” The results of the survey, by age group, are presented in the contingency table below.

a. How many adult Americans participated in the survey? How many of them were age 55 or older?

b. Create a relative frequency marginal distribution.