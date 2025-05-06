Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Poisson Distribution The Poisson distribution is a probability distribution that expresses the probability of a given number of events occurring in a fixed interval of time or space, given that these events occur with a known constant mean rate and independently of the time since the last event. It is particularly useful for modeling rare events, such as the number of births in a day.

Mean of a Poisson Distribution In a Poisson distribution, the mean (λ) represents the average number of occurrences of the event in the specified interval. For the problem at hand, to find the mean number of births per day, you would divide the total number of births by the number of days in the year, providing a clear understanding of the expected daily occurrences.