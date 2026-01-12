Variation of Hospital Times Use the sample data given in Exercise 7 “Seat Belts” and test the claim that for children hospitalized after motor vehicle crashes, the numbers of days in intensive care units for those wearing seat belts and for those not wearing seat belts have the same variation. Use a 0.05 significance level.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion2h 10m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample5h 9m
- Steps in Hypothesis Testing1h 6m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means1h 4m
- Hypothesis Testing: Means - Excel42m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions37m
- Hypothesis Testing: Proportions - Excel27m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Variance12m
- Critical Values and Rejection Regions28m
- Link Between Confidence Intervals and Hypothesis Testing12m
- Type I & Type II Errors17m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples5h 37m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Variances and F Distribution29m
- Two Variances - Graphing Calculator16m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression3h 33m
- Linear Regression & Least Squares Method26m
- Residuals12m
- Coefficient of Determination12m
- Regression Line Equation and Coefficient of Determination - Excel8m
- Finding Residuals and Creating Residual Plots - Excel11m
- Inferences for Slope31m
- Enabling Data Analysis Toolpak1m
- Regression Readout of the Data Analysis Toolpak - Excel21m
- Prediction Intervals13m
- Prediction Intervals - Excel19m
- Multiple Regression - Excel29m
- Quadratic Regression15m
- Quadratic Regression - Excel10m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 21m
- 14. ANOVA2h 28m
Take this test as you would take a test in class.For each exercise, perform the steps below.
a. Identify the claim and state and
A real estate agency says that the mean home sales price in Olathe, Kansas, is greater than in Rolla, Missouri. The mean home sales price for 39 homes in Olathe is \$392,453. Assume the population standard deviation is \$224,902. The mean home sales price for 38 homes in Rolla is \$285,787. Assume the population standard deviation is \$330,578. At α=0.05, is there enough evidence to support the agency’s claim? (Adapted from Realtor.com)
Key Concepts
Hypothesis Testing
Two-Sample Z-Test for Means
Significance Level and P-Value
In Exercises 17 and 18, (a) identify the claim and state Ho and Ha, Assume the samples are random and independent, and the populations are normally distributed.
A real estate agent claims that there is no difference between the mean household incomes of two neighborhoods. The mean income of 12 randomly selected households from the first neighborhood is \$52,750 with a standard deviation of \$2900. In the second neighborhood, 10 randomly selected households have a mean income of \$51,200 with a standard deviation of \$2225. At α=0.01, can you reject the real estate agent’s claim? Assume the population variances are equal.
What conditions are necessary in order to use the z-test to test the difference between two population means?
Test the claim about the difference between two population means and at the level of significance α. Assume the samples are random and independent, and the populations are normally distributed.
Claim: μ1>μ2, α=0.01, Assume (σ1)^2≠(σ2)^2
Sample statistics:
x̅1=52, s1=4.8, n1=32 and x̅2=50, s2=1.2, n2=40
b.Determine whether the hypothesis test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed, and whether to use a z-test or a t-test. Explain your reasoning.
c.Find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s).
d. Find the appropriate standardized test statistic.
e. Decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
