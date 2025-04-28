Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
2:54 minutes
Problem 2.4.4d
Textbook Question
Estimating r For each of the following, estimate the value of the linear correlation coefficient r for the given paired data obtained from 50 randomly selected adults.
d. The 50 adults all drove cars from Jacksonville, Florida, to Richmond, Virginia. Their average (mean) speeds are recorded along with the times it took to complete that trip.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: The goal is to estimate the linear correlation coefficient (r), which measures the strength and direction of the linear relationship between two variables. Here, the variables are the average speeds of the cars and the times it took to complete the trip.
Recall the properties of the correlation coefficient (r): It ranges from -1 to 1. A value close to -1 indicates a strong negative linear relationship, a value close to 1 indicates a strong positive linear relationship, and a value near 0 indicates no linear relationship.
Analyze the relationship between the variables: As the average speed increases, the time taken to complete the trip is expected to decrease. This suggests a negative linear relationship between speed and time.
Visualize the data: If possible, create a scatterplot of the data points with average speed on the x-axis and time on the y-axis. Look for a downward trend in the points, which would confirm a negative correlation.
Estimate the value of r: Based on the observed trend in the scatterplot or the relationship described, estimate r as a negative value closer to -1 if the points form a strong linear pattern, or closer to 0 if the pattern is weak or scattered.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Linear Correlation Coefficient (r)
The linear correlation coefficient, denoted as r, quantifies the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables. Its value ranges from -1 to 1, where 1 indicates a perfect positive correlation, -1 indicates a perfect negative correlation, and 0 indicates no correlation. Understanding r is crucial for interpreting how changes in one variable may relate to changes in another.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:43
Correlation Coefficient
Mean Speed and Time Relationship
In the context of the given data, the mean speed of the cars and the time taken for the trip are two variables that can be analyzed for correlation. Typically, as speed increases, the time taken to complete a trip decreases, suggesting a negative correlation. Analyzing this relationship helps in understanding how these two factors interact in real-world scenarios.
Recommended video:
04:36
Time-Series Graphs Example 1
Random Sampling
Random sampling is a technique used to select a subset of individuals from a larger population, ensuring that every individual has an equal chance of being chosen. This method is essential for obtaining unbiased data, which enhances the validity of statistical analyses. In this case, the 50 randomly selected adults provide a representative sample for estimating the correlation between speed and time.
Recommended video:
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Watch next
Master Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning