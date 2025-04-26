Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Correlation vs. Causation Correlation refers to a statistical relationship between two variables, indicating that they tend to change together. However, this does not imply that one variable causes the other. Understanding this distinction is crucial, as it helps prevent misinterpretation of data, particularly in studies where external factors may influence both variables. Recommended video: Guided course 06:36 06:36 Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation

Confounding Variables Confounding variables are external factors that may affect both the independent and dependent variables in a study, potentially leading to misleading conclusions. In the context of body weight and blood pressure, factors such as diet, exercise, and genetics could confound the relationship, making it essential to control for these variables to establish a true causal link. Recommended video: Guided course 07:09 07:09 Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions