Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
Problem 14.CRE.7a
Textbook Question
Heights On the basis of Data Set 1 “Body Data” in Appendix B, assume that heights of men are normally distributed, with a mean of 68.6 in. and a standard deviation of 2.8 in.
a. The U.S. Coast Guard requires that men must have a height between 60 in. and 80 in. Find the percentage of men who satisfy that height requirement.
