In Exercises 8 and 9, assume that women have standing eye heights that are normally distributed with a mean of 59.7 in. and a standard deviation of 2.5 in. (based on anthropometric survey data from Gordon, Churchill, et al.).





Significance Instead of using 0.05 for identifying significant values, use the criteria that a value x is significantly high if P(x or greater) ≤ 0.01 and a value is significantly low if P(x or less) ≤ 0.01. Find the standing eye heights of women that separate significant values from those that are not significant. Using these criteria, is a woman’s standing eye height of 67 in. significantly high?