"[DATA] A Random Process: Green Lights On your drives to school each day you feel like there is a light that is always red when you reach it. You decide to record data to determine the likelihood of arriving at the light while it is red. Open the data set 5_1_38 at www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats, which contains the day number and whether the light was red (1), or not (0), for 120 consecutive days in which you drove to school.

f. What is the estimate of the probability of the light being red when you reach the intersection?"