If we reject the null hypothesis when the statement in the null hypothesis is true, we have made a Type ________ error.
MigrainesAccording to the Centers for Disease Control, 15.2% of American adults experience migraine headaches. Stress is a major contributor to the frequency and intensity of headaches. A massage therapist feels that she has a technique that can reduce the frequency and intensity of migraine headaches.
c. Suppose, in fact, that the percentage of patients in the program who experience migraine headaches is 15.3%. Was a Type I or Type II error committed?
Key Concepts
Type I and Type II Errors
Null and Alternative Hypotheses
Significance Level and Statistical Power
If we do not reject the null hypothesis when the statement in the alternative hypothesis is true, we have made a Type ________ error.
In Problems 7–12, the null and alternative hypotheses are given. Determine whether the hypothesis test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed. What parameter is being tested?
H₀: σ = 7.8
H₁: σ ≠ 7.8
In Problems 21–32, state the conclusion based on the results of the test.
For the hypotheses in Problem 19, the null hypothesis is rejected.
Explain what a P-value is. What is the criterion for rejecting the null hypothesis using the P-value approach?
a. Determine the critical value for a right-tailed test of a population standard deviation with 18 degrees of freedom at the α = 0.05 level of significance.