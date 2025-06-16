If we do not reject the null hypothesis when the statement in the alternative hypothesis is true, we have made a Type ________ error.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean2h 6m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
The ________ ___ ___________ is the probability of making a Type I error.
Key Concepts
Type I Error
Significance Level (Alpha)
Hypothesis Testing
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
In Problems 7–12, the null and alternative hypotheses are given. Determine whether the hypothesis test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed. What parameter is being tested?
H₀: σ = 7.8
H₁: σ ≠ 7.8
In Problems 21–32, state the conclusion based on the results of the test.
For the hypotheses in Problem 19, the null hypothesis is rejected.
MigrainesAccording to the Centers for Disease Control, 15.2% of American adults experience migraine headaches. Stress is a major contributor to the frequency and intensity of headaches. A massage therapist feels that she has a technique that can reduce the frequency and intensity of migraine headaches.
c. Suppose, in fact, that the percentage of patients in the program who experience migraine headaches is 15.3%. Was a Type I or Type II error committed?
Explain what a P-value is. What is the criterion for rejecting the null hypothesis using the P-value approach?
a. Determine the critical value for a right-tailed test of a population standard deviation with 18 degrees of freedom at the α = 0.05 level of significance.
b. Determine the critical value for a left-tailed test of a population standard deviation for a sample of size n = 23 at the α = 0.1 level of significance.