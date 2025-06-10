Interesting Results Suppose you wish to find out the answer to the age-old question, "Do Americans prefer Coke or Pepsi?" You conduct a blind taste test in which individuals are randomly asked to drink one of the colas first, followed by the other cola, and then asked to disclose which drink they prefer. Results of your taste test indicate that 53 of 100 individuals prefer Pepsi.

c. Suppose you changed the level of significance in conducting the hypothesis test to α = 0.01. What would happen to the range of values of p₀ for which the null hypothesis is not rejected? Why does this make sense?