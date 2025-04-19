Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

True Negative A true negative result occurs when a test correctly identifies a subject as not having the condition being tested for. In the context of drug testing, it means that the test accurately indicates that a person does not use marijuana when they actually do not. Understanding true negatives is crucial for evaluating the effectiveness of a test and calculating its accuracy.

False Positive and False Negative False positives and false negatives are critical concepts in diagnostic testing. A false positive occurs when a test incorrectly indicates the presence of a condition (e.g., a positive drug test for someone who does not use drugs), while a false negative indicates the absence of a condition when it is actually present. These concepts help in assessing the reliability of a test and understanding its implications in real-world scenarios.