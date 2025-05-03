Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
4. Probability
Addition Rule
4:16 minutes
Problem 4.2.11
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–20, use the data in the following table, which lists survey results from high school drivers at least 16 years of age (based on data from “Texting While Driving and Other Risky Motor Vehicle Behaviors Among U.S. High School Students,” by O’Malley, Shults, and Eaton, Pediatrics, Vol. 131, No. 6). Assume that subjects are randomly selected from those included in the table. Hint: Be very careful to read the question correctly.
Texting or Drinking If one of the high school drivers is randomly selected, find the probability of getting one who texted while driving or drove when drinking alcohol.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with finding the probability of selecting a high school driver who either texted while driving or drove when drinking alcohol. This involves calculating the union of two events: 'Texted While Driving' and 'Drove When Drinking Alcohol.'
Step 2: Identify the relevant data from the table. The table provides the counts for four categories: (1) Texted While Driving and Drove When Drinking Alcohol (731), (2) Texted While Driving and Did Not Drive When Drinking Alcohol (3054), (3) Did Not Text While Driving and Drove When Drinking Alcohol (156), and (4) Did Not Text While Driving and Did Not Drive When Drinking Alcohol (4564).
Step 3: Calculate the total number of high school drivers surveyed. Add all the values in the table: 731 + 3054 + 156 + 4564. This gives the total sample size.
Step 4: Use the formula for the probability of the union of two events: P(A ∪ B) = P(A) + P(B) - P(A ∩ B). Here, A is 'Texted While Driving,' B is 'Drove When Drinking Alcohol,' and A ∩ B is 'Texted While Driving and Drove When Drinking Alcohol.'
Step 5: Compute the individual probabilities. Divide the counts for each event by the total sample size: P(A) = (731 + 3054) / Total, P(B) = (731 + 156) / Total, and P(A ∩ B) = 731 / Total. Substitute these values into the formula from Step 4 to find the probability of the union of the two events.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that an event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, it involves calculating the chance of randomly selecting a high school driver who either texted while driving or drove after drinking alcohol. Understanding how to compute probabilities from a contingency table is essential for answering the question.
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Probability
Contingency Table
A contingency table is a type of data representation that displays the frequency distribution of variables. In this case, the table shows the relationship between texting while driving and driving under the influence of alcohol. Analyzing the table helps in determining the total counts and the specific counts needed to calculate the desired probabilities.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:47
Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table
Union of Events
The union of events refers to the occurrence of at least one of the events in question. For this problem, it involves finding the probability that a randomly selected driver either texted while driving or drove after drinking. This requires using the formula for the union of two events, which combines their individual probabilities while accounting for any overlap.
Recommended video:
05:54
Probability of Multiple Independent Events
Watch next
Master Probability of Mutually Exclusive Events with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning