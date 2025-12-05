True or False: A 95% confidence interval for a population proportion with lower bound 0.45 and upper bound 0.51 means there is a 95% probability the population proportion is between 0.45 and 0.51.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 25m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 57m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 21m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
What requirements must be satisfied in order to construct a confidence interval about a population proportion?
You Explain It! Valentine’s Day A Rasmussen Reports national survey of l000 adult Americans found that 18% dreaded Valentine’s Day. The margin of error for the survey was 4.5 percentage points with 95% confidence. Explain what this means.
Explain why quadrupling the sample size causes the margin of error to be cut in half.
Why do polling companies often survey 1060 individuals when they wish to estimate a population proportion with a margin of error of 3% with 95% confidence?
The 116th House of Representatives of the United States of America has 435 members, of which 106 are women. An alien lands near the U.S. Capitol and treats members of the House as a random sample of the human race. He reports to his superiors that a 95% confidence interval for the proportion of the human race that is female has a lower bound of 0.203 and an upper bound of 0.284. What is wrong with the alien’s approach to estimating the proportion of the human race that is female?
"In Problems 23 through 26, indicate whether a confidence interval for a proportion or mean should be constructed to estimate the value of the variable of interest. Justify your response.
A researcher wanted to know whether consumption of green tea on a daily basis reduces LDL (bad) cholesterol. She obtains a random sample of 500 subjects. Each subject consumes at least 1 cup of green tea daily for 1 year. After 1 year, the researcher determines whether the subjects LDL cholesterol decreased, or not."
"In Problems 23 through 26, indicate whether a confidence interval for a proportion or mean should be constructed to estimate the value of the variable of interest. Justify your response.
Does chewing your food for a longer period of time reduce one’s caloric intake of food at dinner? A researcher requires a sample of 75 healthy males to chew their food twice as long as they normally do. The researcher then records the calorie consumption at dinner."