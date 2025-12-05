The 116th House of Representatives of the United States of America has 435 members, of which 106 are women. An alien lands near the U.S. Capitol and treats members of the House as a random sample of the human race. He reports to his superiors that a 95% confidence interval for the proportion of the human race that is female has a lower bound of 0.203 and an upper bound of 0.284. What is wrong with the alien’s approach to estimating the proportion of the human race that is female?