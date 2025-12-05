"In Problems 23 through 26, indicate whether a confidence interval for a proportion or mean should be constructed to estimate the value of the variable of interest. Justify your response.

A researcher wanted to know whether consumption of green tea on a daily basis reduces LDL (bad) cholesterol. She obtains a random sample of 500 subjects. Each subject consumes at least 1 cup of green tea daily for 1 year. After 1 year, the researcher determines whether the subjects LDL cholesterol decreased, or not."